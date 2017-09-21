WWCC To Host Author’s Book Signing Today

ROCK SPRINGS – Author J.L. Doucette, a former Wyoming resident, will return to the Cowboy State for a book signing today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the WWCC bookstore.

J.L. Doucette earned a doctorate in counseling psychology from Boston University and has a private practice in Providence, Rhode Island. Doucette lived in Wyoming for many years before her recent return to Providence. The mystery/thriller Last Seen is the first in a crime series featuring protagonist Dr. Pepper Hunt, a psychologist and police consultant. The story takes place in Wyoming and has received praise from multiple publications.

“The projected first in a series, Last Seen makes the southwest landscape and culture an integral part of the

story. This self-sufficient community is one that readers will be intrigued to visit again.”

—Booklist

“Readers will grow enamored with these characters and the twisty dark plot – so much so, they may forget about BLL completely.”

—Redbook, “6 Books to Cure Your Big Little Lies Withdrawals”

“A missing person tale with a strong setting and cast of characters…Doucette’s auspicious first novel puts a welcome focus on the players instead of transgressive twists.”

—Kirkus

“Readers will devour this page-turning mystery, full of enthralling characters, sinister plots, and an ending

that you won’t expect.”

—Buzzfeed, “8 Thrillers You Will Devour this Summer”

Attendees are welcome to bring their copy of Last Seen and have it signed, or books will be available at the event.