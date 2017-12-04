Wyo4News Tour of Lights

One of the best things about the Christmas season is meeting up family and friends, piling everyone into the car and driving around looking at all Christmas lights and decorations around town. And this year, we want to help you out.

We’re asking for folks around the area to submit photos of their indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations, including address (for outdoor decorations only), and we’ll make a list of all the best decorations in Southwest Wyoming for everyone to see! (Photo submissions are only allowed from the homeowner, for permission purposes. This means you can’t submit photos of your parents house, or a sibling’s house, a neighbors house, etc.. The photos must be your of own house and/or your own decorations.)

Everytime we receive a submission we’ll add it to our website and photo albums on our Facebook page (one for indoor and another album for outdoor decorations). We’ll then compile a list of the addresses of all the outdoor decorations and post it to our site.

If you’d like to submit your photos just email them, along with your address (outdoor photos only), to wyo4news@wyoming.com.

We’ll be accepting submissions until December 18th.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us a Wyo4News!