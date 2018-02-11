Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/12 – 2/16

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, February 12th through February 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, February 12, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Painting
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
6 p.m.- Potluck
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.-EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Craft Class
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- AM TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
8 a.m.-Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m.- Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1 p.m.- Painting
Thursday, February 15, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- EZ Exercise
9 a.m.- Bloodwork
9 a.m.- Quilting
9-11 a.m.- A1C/Cholesterol Testing (By appointment)
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- DEEP Class
Friday, February 16, 2017
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
