Latest

Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/12 – 2/16

TOPICS:

February 11, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, February 12th through February 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, February 12, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

6 p.m.- Potluck

McDonald's All Day Breakfast

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- AM TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, February 15, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Bloodwork

9 a.m.- Quilting

9-11 a.m.- A1C/Cholesterol Testing (By appointment)

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP Class

Friday, February 16, 2017 

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/12 – 2/16"

Leave a Reply