Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/12 – 2/16

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, February 12th through February 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, February 12, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Painting

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

6 p.m.- Potluck

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Craft Class

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- AM TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, February 15, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Bloodwork

9 a.m.- Quilting

9-11 a.m.- A1C/Cholesterol Testing (By appointment)

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP Class

Friday, February 16, 2017

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month.