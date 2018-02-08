YWCA Bowls of Caring Taking Place March 22nd

The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s annual Bowls of Caring is set to take place on Thursday, March 22nd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

The event will include a soup dinner, children’s activities, silent auction, raffle, 50/50, and door prizes.

Tickets are $15, which includes the purchase of a ceramic bowl. Children’s tickets are $5 and includes a paper bowl. Tickets are available at the YWCA and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The YWCA also currently has openings for bowl parties, which allows members of the community to paint bowls for the event. To book a bowl party contact the YWCA at 307-352-6635.

To learn more about the YWCA of Sweetwater County and Bowls of caring click here or here.