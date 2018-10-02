5 Questions With: Liz Cheney & Greg Hunter; Candidates For Wyoming House of Representatives

In today’s edition of “5 Questions With…” Wyo4News reached out to Wyoming House of Representatives Candidates Liz Cheney (R), Greg Hunter (D), Richard Brubaker (L), Daniel Clyde Cummings (C) about subjects of importance to Wyoming voters.

Wyo4News received answers from Cheney and Hunter, Cummings and Brubaker did not respond.

HOW DO YOU WEIGH WYOMING’S INTERESTS AGAINST NATIONAL ISSUES?

Liz Cheney: With only one seat in the U.S. House, Wyoming must have an experienced representative that is capable of shedding a national spotlight on issues of importance to our state. I have championed conservative reform to create jobs, cut taxes and regulation, expand Wyoming’s energy, mining and ag industries and fought to restore the strength and power of our nation in the world. I have kept my campaign promise to work with President Trump to reduce the size of government and roll back harmful regulations that hurt Wyoming’s economy and amount to a war on our way of life.

Greg Hunter: We are at an inflection point in society, where we can choose to do things that benefit all or allow the wealthy to continue to take our income, our resources, and our public lands for their benefit alone.

I will attempt to discover common ground and work on these parts of the issues with the other side of the aisle. I will always put Wyoming first. I will not be rolled over by either party for the sake of expediency to obtain a “win” for the team. I will only introduce and support bills that serve Wyoming, not corporate interests.

HOW DO YOU BALANCE WYOMING ENERGY INTERESTS VERSUS ENVIRONMENTAL AND HABITAT ISSUES?

Greg Hunter: Extractive energy is key to Wyoming’s economy. Public Lands are key to our lifestyle. I am uniquely qualified to identify ways to maximize Wyoming’s Energy resources while maintaining clean air and water.

Public lands make Wyoming unique. I am dedicated to protecting them from federal, state, or local government overreach.

Energy extraction must be balanced with the public’s right to clean air & water and access to their land. Animals require this too. We must support innovative research in energy technologies.

Without our public lands, hunting, fishing, and hiking would become a luxury of the rich. This is unacceptable.

Liz Cheney: My first bill signed into law by President Trump overturned Planning 2.0, a federal power grab that would have expanded the control exercised by environmental groups and federal bureaucrats over our land. In the 115th Congress, we also used the Congressional Review Act to undo Obama-era rules, including the Stream Buffer Rule and the OSHA Power Grab Rule. As a member of the Natural Resources Committee, I also introduced legislation that would prevent moratoriums on coal leases on federal land without congressional approval, reform the Equal Access to Justice Act, and restore Wyoming’s full share of our mineral royalty revenues.

HOW IMPORTANT ARE JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS?

Liz Cheney: Judges and judicial appointments influence a range of issues that impact our personal freedom, liberties and way of life every day. It is essential that the President nominates, and the Senate confirm, judicial nominees in the model of Antonin Scalia who uphold the Constitution and understand the difference between making and interpreting the law. Only the most qualified individuals with a proper appreciation for the Constitution, states’ rights, boundaries of federal power and the judiciary’s limited role should be confirmed as judges with lifetime appointments.

Greg Hunter: The idea that the Supreme Court’s decisions are not partisan has been proven to be false when we as Americans look back at our history and their decisions. I respect a jurist who uses the Constitution and valid precedent to determine the validity of a law. There is too much legislating from the bench that lets Congress off the hook from passing laws that do not conflict Constitutional protections.

WOULD YOU SUPPORT TERM LIMITS FOR THE CONGRESS?

Greg Hunter: Every two years we can send 435 new people to Washington DC and we the voters have the power to change our government without having term limits. We have allowed unchecked money to buy off the elections and the “free press”, which has resulted in the lack of questioning of most in elected government, with the exception of the President. We need to do our job as voters and elect Congressional representation that removes money from politics and restores the balance of power away from the wealthy, east coast elites that we in Wyoming continue to elect.

Liz Cheney: I believe that limiting the terms of elected officials would have the effect of empowering unelected Washington bureaucrats. Wyoming voters have the ability every two years to elect new representatives as they choose, and I don’t believe we should limit the options available to our voters by imposing term limits. Turning over responsibility to unelected, career bureaucrats in Washington through term limits undermines Wyoming’s influence in Washington.

WOULD YOU SUPPORT A CONVENTION OF THE STATES?

Liz Cheney: I do not support a convention of the states for the purpose of amending the Constitution. Though this document is not perfect, we must ensure we protect it and the rights it guarantees. A convention of the states would risk opening the entire document and I think that would be unwise. If we are going to amend the Constitution we should lean towards the process of passage in Congress and ratification by the states.

Greg Hunter: If the people want to call a Constitutional Convention to discuss our elections, I am all for it.