Aspen Mountain Medical Center Health Fair Happening March 24th

Aspen Mountain Medical Center will be offering a Health Fair on Saturday March 24th at their facility at 4401 College Drive.

Blood draws for the Health Fair event will take place Monday through Saturday, February 26th through March 3rd, and Monday, March 5th through Saturday, March 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There are many different tests available with the blood draws, with cost varying by test or bundle. No appointment is needed for a blood draw.

During the March 24th Health Fair, blood test results will be available, but there is so much more! There will be local vendor booths, health education information, free blood pressure checks, healthy cooking demonstrations and even a teddy bear clinic for the kids!

For more information on the blood draws and Health Fair, contact Aspen Mountain Medical Center at 307-352-8900 or visit www.aspenmountainmc.com

