Available Openings At The YWCA

YWCA Early Care and Learning Center provides quality, dependable childcare from birth to age 12. The ECLC provides tuition assistance including DFS assistance and a sliding fee scale to families whose income qualifies.

Focus is on school readiness and developmentally centered experiences, preparing children for a successful future. Children are cared for in a safe, loving and nurturing environment by skilled staff that utilize age appropriate curriculum. Recently all 5 classrooms have updated their curriculum to the newest edition of Creative Curriculum. This will ensure that all students are prepared for Kindergarten and that school aged students retain valuable skills throughout the year.

YWCA Before and After School Program provides parents peace of mind knowing their children are in a structured environment before and/or after school while having their homework and other needs met. Care on no school days includes field trips and learning activities for children to learn new things and explore our community.

Call (307) 352-6635 for more information.

