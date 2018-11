The Bitter Creek Boutique is back with their Holiday Gift & Craft Boutique this weekend at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. Enjoy preferred shopping on Friday, November 16th from 4-7 p.m. Admission is $3. No strollers please.

Continue your shopping on Saturday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is FREE. Strollers are welcome.