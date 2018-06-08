Latest

Open House This Weekend

June 8, 2018

201 Morning Glory, Rock Springs,
Open House Saturday, June 9th, Noon to 2 p.m., $399,900.00

1001 Applewood, Rock Springs
Open House Saturday, June 9th 10:00 to noon
$420,000.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join Shauna Kelly with HomeSmart CH4 Realty group this Saturday for open houses at two amazing properties in Rock Springs!

The first open house kicks off from at 1001 Applewood in Rock Springs from 10:00 a.m. until noon. This beautiful two-story home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with tons of natural light, maple hardwood floors, a large covered deck and more! This statuesque home lists for $420,000. 

The second open house will begin at noon and last until 2:00 at 201 Morning Glory, also in Rock Springs. This very spacious home with roomy bedrooms and living areas on a large corner lot with an attached three car garage features 3.5 baths, stainless steel appliances, and even a main floor laundry room!  This fantastic family home is listed for $399,900.

Door prizes will be given away at each home, so make sure to come out and enjoy the summer weather and these two fantastic homes this Saturday! Please contact Shauna Kelly at 307-922-4353 for more information!

 

Paid Advertisement

