You’re Invited! Join Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Thursday, November 8th from 5pm-7pm as they celebrate serving the community for 125 years!

$25 winner drawn every 15 minutes

$500 Grand Prize drawing

There’s also going to be face painting, photobooth, trivia, gift bags, community birthday photos, historic slideshow, hors d’oeuvres, cupcakes and ice cream

(Part 6 of 6)