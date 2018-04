Build your Wyoming Adventure with Shoshone Rose Hotel and Casino today! The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is an enterprise of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Reservation. The all-new Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel opened its doors in October of 2016, with over 400 slot machines, over 60 hotel rooms and two restaurants. It instantly became the premier place in Wyoming to stay, play and eat.

