There’s More Than Flowers At Joy’s Flowers And Gifts

Joy’s Flowers and Gifts opened February 3rd of 2018. Owners Joy and Dennis Nussbaum had spent some time away from home but returned to Rock Springs and realized one of the beloved floral shops had closed its doors. After much thought and a dream, they opened Joy’s Flowers and Gifts.

They brought in a partner who has over 30 years of horticulture experience, along with several employees who have over 100 years of combined talent. With some of the holidays already past, they’ve had much success within the community. They teamed up with Mandy’s Strawberries and Chocolate treats with special made-to-order gift ideas as well. They recently began featuring a coffee from around the world and invite anyone to stop by for a free sample.

With a staff of talented, community-oriented employees, Joy’s Flowers and Gifts is happy to be a part of this great and wonderful city of Rock Springs. As they continue to work hard, they provide everything from start to finish with wedding planning, graduation, special occasions, plants, flowers, furniture to include antique items, and so much more.

Make sure to stop by Joy’s Flowers and Gifts today for all your Mother’s Day specials, and great gift ideas your mom will come to love and treasure!

Located at 2400 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs, 307-362-5583. Like them on Facebook and check out their website at joysflowersrocksprings.com.

(Paid Advertisement)