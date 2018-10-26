Western Collegiate Chorale, Instrumental, Vocal And Pop Ensemble To Perform Halloween Concert

Western Wyoming Community College’s Collegiate Chorale, Instrumental, Vocal and Pop Ensemble will perform a Halloween Concert on October 29th at 7:30 pm in Western’s Theater.

Western students will be performing all new pieces selected by Western Instructors Danielle Forbush and Matt Schaffner. The Halloween Concert is a great way for families to get excited about the holiday and trick-or-treating on October 31st. The performers will be dressed in Halloween costumes and the public is encouraged to come dressed in their spooky attire as well.

The event is free and open to people of all ages. For more information regarding the event please contact the Performing Arts Department (307) 382-1721, or email kpastor@westernwyoming.edu.

(Paid Advertisement)