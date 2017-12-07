Young At Heart Community Breakfast, Bake and Craft Fair December 14th & 15th

The Young at Heart Community Center has proudly served Sweetwater county since 1973. In 2009 the new center was built and added services including child care, in-home services including delivering meals, home health nursing, caregiver program, and a public-use space for meetings, parties and events. The community center serves lunch Monday-Friday from11:30 am to 1:00 pm and dinner Monday evenings at 6:00.

Come socialize at the Young at Heart Community Center this 14th and 15th and take part in the Community Breakfast and Bake and Craft Fair. An All-American breakfast buffet is being served on Friday the 15th from 7:00 am – 12:30 pm. You can even build your own pancake! Tickets for children are $2.00, ages 59 and younger are $6.00, and over 60 are $4.00

All proceeds directly benefit the Center.

Come see all of the talented crafters and bakers from the center!

To make donations contact Young at Heart Community Center directly and ask for Maxine at 352-6737 or 871-1659

