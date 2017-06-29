Wyo4News Garage Sale Listings: June 29 – July 2

Below is a list and map of local garage/yard sales submitted to Wyo4News.

When searching the map, simply click on the place marker to get additional information about that sale.

If you have a sale you would like to run on Wyo4News Garage Sale Listings, send us an email stating the day(s) of the garage sale, time(s) and the location. Also give us a brief summary of items that will be for sale.

Garage sale listings must be submitted at least 48 hours before the garage sale starts. Submissions received less than 48 hours before the sale will be input as time allows and are not guaranteed to run in the listings.

Email us your garage sale listing wyo4news@wyoming.com.

Sales List:

Rock Springs

105 Sheridan Street, Rock Springs, WY.; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1; Huge family garage sale items include crafting, household, afghans, school supplies, to much to say!

Map:

View Garage Sales June 29 – July 2 in a full screen map