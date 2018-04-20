Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Looking For Customer Service Representative

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming has an immediate opening for a Customer Service Representative in our Rock Springs Office. Duties include providing service to our subscribers and assisting our District Sales Manager in acquiring new business.

Compensation package includes hourly pay rate and a complete company provided benefit package. Self-motivation, ability to work with people and a professional image are very important in this position. Insurance or medical office experience preferred.

Go to company website; bcbswy.com/careers for full job description and electronic application. Employment Application must be submitted to be considered for position. Email signed application and resume to email address provided with application; or mail to PO Box 2266, Cheyenne, WY 82003, or fax to 307.432.2708.

EOE M/F/Vet/Disabled

E-Verify

(Paid Advertisement)