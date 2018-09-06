[HELP WANTED] SCSD #1 Is Hiring For Custodial Positions

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY
WILL TRAIN
CUSTODIAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE
In Rock Springs and Farson, WY
Must have High School Diploma or Equivalent
FULL & PART TIME POSITIONS
All Custodial are 12 Month Positions
Split Day or Night Shift Schedule
Full Benefits for Full Time
Sick Leave & State Retirement for Part Time
APPLY ONLINE AT sweetwater1.org
Click on the CAREERS tab
Facilities Mission Statement:
Providing a safe, secure and comfortable environment,
that is conducive to student achievement!
