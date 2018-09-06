Latest

[HELP WANTED] SCSD #1 Is Hiring For Custodial Positions

September 6, 2018

 

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY

WILL TRAIN

 

CUSTODIAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE

In Rock Springs and Farson, WY

 

Must have High School Diploma or Equivalent

 

FULL & PART TIME POSITIONS

 

All Custodial are 12 Month Positions

Split Day or Night Shift Schedule

Full Benefits for Full Time

Sick Leave & State Retirement for Part Time

 

APPLY ONLINE AT sweetwater1.org

Click on the CAREERS tab

 

Facilities Mission Statement:

Providing a safe, secure and comfortable environment,

 that is conducive to student achievement!

 

