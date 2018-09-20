[HELP WANTED] Western Wyoming Beverages Is Now Hiring

Position: Merchandiser

Job Type: Part-time

Application Period: Until Filled

Location: Rock Springs, WY

Pay: Depends on experience

Job Description: Western Wyoming Beverages has an immediate opening for a part-time merchandiser. The merchandiser is responsible for arranging, stocking and displaying Western Wyoming Beverage’s products in accordance with prearranged plans. The position requires regular and repetitive lifting of products weighing up to 75 pounds and frequent use of pallet jacks to move products within a store. This position requires a highly dependable self-motivated person. The ideal candidate will have strong customer relationship skills along with the ability to communicate with their supervisor. The candidate must possess a driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

About Western Wyoming Beverages: Western Wyoming Beverages is a family owned and operated company operating in Southwest Wyoming. Western Wyoming Beverages distributes beverage products from national brands including Pepsi and Budweiser. In the company’s 40+ year history, Western Wyoming Beverages has built a reputation for its reliable service and friendly staff. WWB services Rock Springs, Jackson, Evanston, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Wamsutter, Big Piney, Mt. View and Lyman.

How to Apply: Interested candidates should send a completed Non-DOT Employment Application from www.westernwyomingbeverages.com/career to HR@wwbev.com

(Listing Available Until October 31, 2018)