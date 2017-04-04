Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: April 4, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

Century Equipment Company

WANTED – Experienced Heavy Duty Construction Mechanic. Must have own tools. Clean driving record and must pass pre-employment drug screening. Benefits, holiday pay, vacation after 1 year. Apply in person at 2030 Sunset Drive. (4/7/17)

YWCA of Sweetwater County

Wanted – Early Care Infant Teacher as well as a Day Camp Teacher. One year of experience/education needed for the Early Care Infant Teacher position. Two years’ experience/education for Day Camp Teacher position. Must be 21 years or older for Day Camp Teacher. Applications can be picked up at 1035 Jackson Street. (4/7/17)

Infinity Power & Controls

WANTED – Industrial Journeyman Electrician. Current Wyoming Journeyman license by test or reciprocity required. Any combination of education or Associates degree in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred. Willing to travel. Must possess a current Wyoming Driver’s License and clean driving record. High school diploma or GED is required. Excellent Benefits. Apply at Wyoming Workforce Services in Rock Springs. (4/7/17)

