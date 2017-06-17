Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: June 17, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

Justice Trucking Incorporated is now hiring Class A CDL DRIVERS, OWNER OPERATORS & LEASORS for Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota & Nebraska locations. Justice Trucking is looking for sand & cement haulers. The La Salle Colorado location is also looking for equipment operators. Great pay and benefits are available including dental & vision insurance, 401k plans and driver guaranty’s for North Dakota division. Call Justice Trucking at 307-362-7985 or www.justicetrucking.com. (06/29/17)

#####

Do you currently hold a CDL license and have a clean driving record? Are you self-motivated and looking to hire on with a locally owned and operated company? John Bunning Transfer is looking for you! Hiring CDL drivers for flatbed and pneumatics. Minimum of 2 years experience, clean driving record a must. If you fit the bill, stop by 1600 Elk Street, Rock Springs, and fill out an application today! John Bunning Transfer is an equal opportunity employer. (o6/30/17)

#####