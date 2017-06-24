Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: June 24, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

JOB FAIR! Attention oilfield workers and those interested in a career change! If you’re looking to work for a top tier oilfield service company like Schlumberger you are in luck. Fieldbridge Energy is looking for candidates with oilfield or transferable experience to fill job openings within Frac, Wireline, Coiled Tubing and Maintenance. If interested, please bring your resume to a job fair being held at 2901 Yellowstone Road next to the fair grounds in Rock Springs Wyoming on June 27th from 9 am-1 pm. Again that’s this Tuesday at 2901 Yellowstone Road next to the fair grounds in Rock Springs.”

Justice Trucking Incorporated is now hiring Class A CDL DRIVERS, OWNER OPERATORS & LEASORS for Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota & Nebraska locations. Justice Trucking is looking for sand & cement haulers. The La Salle Colorado location is also looking for equipment operators. Great pay and benefits are available including dental & vision insurance, 401k plans and driver guaranty’s for North Dakota division. Call Justice Trucking at 307-362-7985 or www.justicetrucking.com. (06/29/17)

Do you currently hold a CDL license and have a clean driving record? Are you self-motivated and looking to hire on with a locally owned and operated company? John Bunning Transfer is looking for you! Hiring CDL drivers for flatbed and pneumatics. Minimum of 2 years experience, clean driving record a must. If you fit the bill, stop by 1600 Elk Street, Rock Springs, and fill out an application today! John Bunning Transfer is an equal opportunity employer. (o6/30/17)

