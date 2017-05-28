Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: May 28, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

Francis Drilling Fluids is NOW HIRING! Requirements: Class A CDL, 2 years tractor trailer experience, and 6 months oil field experience. Great benefits and $3,000 signing bonus. Our recruiter will be at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs from 9am – 5pm on Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd. (06/02/17)

#####

DeBernardi Construction Company has a Full Time opening for a Light Duty Automotive Mechanic. Class A CDL is a plus. Responsible for performing light duty services including but not limited to: Oil Changes, maintenance services, fluid flushes, filter replacements, brake repair, suspension repair, oil leak repairs, tire repair/replacement, etc.; Performing vehicle inspections and making sure vehicles function properly; Driving vehicles for testing purposes before and after repairs; Maintaining efficiency and accuracy while repairing vehicles; Lubing, oiling and fueling of fleet. Compensation: D.O.E. Please stop by our office to fill out an application at 514 G Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. (5/29/17)

#####

Infinity Power and Controls is a leader in the automation, instrumentation and controls industry for the past 17 years. We are looking for positive, team and goal oriented individuals to complete our dynamic team as a Field Technician. You will contribute to the installation and/or maintenance of automation equipment on various oil and gas well locations, industrial controls and specialized automation. Job Qualifications include Associates degree in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred, current Wyoming Low Voltage license or enrollment in Electrical Apprenticeship Program a plus, willing to travel, high school diploma or GED equivalent, and any experience in the automation industry a plus. Excellent benefits package. Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Ste 100, Rock Springs, WY. (05/31/17)

#####

WyoRadio is growing! We have an immediate opening for an Advertising Account Representative! You will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations, websites, Facebook pages and Wyo4News. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables. Qualifications include High School Diploma or GED equivalent, one to three years of sales experience, and knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills. Must own motor vehicle to visit clients and to make sales. This is a regular, full-time position that is fully commissioned based. A base salary, plus the potential for commissioned earnings is offered for the first 90 days of employment. A Competitive benefits package is also offered. Applications and complete job descriptions at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Rock Springs, WY. Resumes must accompany applications. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (05/31/17)

#####

Are you looking for a career with a stable, Wyoming owned and operated company operating in Southwest Wyoming for over 45 years? Well, Western Wyoming Beverages is looking for you! There are multiple positions available from seasonal summer positions through full-time management positions. Positions include: CDL Drivers, Route Helpers, Warehouse Loaders, Merchandisers and Sales Managers. If you are career oriented individual that is looking to join a fast paced, ever changing industry visit westernwyomingbeverages.com and look under the careers tab! (05/31/17)

#####