Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: October 10, 2017

Infinity Power and Controls (IPC) is also looking to hire a Panel Builder. As a Panel Builder you will be responsible for building, programming and troubleshooting electrical panels. Job qualifications include High School Diploma or GED, A.S. in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred, current Wyoming Low Voltage License a plus any experience in the automation industry is a plus but not required, good communication and organizational skills, ability to read and interpret electrical diagrams, current driver’s license and clean driving record according to our insurance standard. Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the Infinity Power and Controls office. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (10/13/17)

WyoRadio has an opening for a Media Marketing Specialist! This job is a cutting-edge multi-media advertising position. The successful candidate will partner up with clients to be creative and aggressive in advanced media exposure. Knowledge of digital and radio media is preferred but not required.

Just imagine, your marketing imagination promoting customer’s businesses on all four (4) WyoRadio stations, station websites, and Facebook pages along with Wyo4News.com

This position can allow you to express your creativity in script writing, production of ads, internet, and electronic means of media relations. This Media Marketing specialist will enjoy a base salary, commission pay, incredible benefits (including health and dental insurance), vacation, sick and holiday pay and more. WyoRadio is also offering a sign-on bonus for the successful candidate!

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (10/06/17)

