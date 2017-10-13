Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: October 13, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

Infinity Power and Controls (IPC) is also looking to hire a Panel Builder. As a Panel Builder you will be responsible for building, programming and troubleshooting electrical panels. Job qualifications include High School Diploma or GED, A.S. in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred, current Wyoming Low Voltage License a plus any experience in the automation industry is a plus but not required, good communication and organizational skills, ability to read and interpret electrical diagrams, current driver’s license and clean driving record according to our insurance standard. Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the Infinity Power and Controls office. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (10/13/17)

