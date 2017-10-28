Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: October 28, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793.

Sweetwater County School District Number One is accepting applications for a Head Start Director.

The Head Start Director is responsible for assuring all Head Start program mandates and standards for excellence are met on a daily basis. This position is responsible for the overall structure, systems and procedures to facilitate excellence. In addition, the Director is responsible for fiscal and legal aspects of the program and oversees governance at the Policy Council level. The Head Start Director provides the program with leadership and ensures management functions are properly implemented and represents the program in local, regional, and national communities. The Head Start Director serves as the early childhood liaison for Sweetwater School District Number One. At the discretion of the Head Start Director, some responsibilities may be delegated to other staff.

Head Start offers a competitive wage and benefits. This is a 12 month full-time position with benefits.

Minimum Qualifications:

A baccalaureate degree and professional experience including fiscal management, grant writing, and strong leadership and program administration skills.

Thorough knowledge of program, financial, and human resources management in a non-profit or human services organizations.

Working knowledge of regulatory environment.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Intermediate to advanced computer skills, internet and e-mail. Proficiency in use of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and ability to learn use of other software used by the program for data collection.

Diplomacy and human relations skills.

Valid Wyoming Driver’s License.

Bi-lingual (oral and written, English/Spanish) is beneficial.

Please apply online at https://www.applitrack.com/sweetwater/onlineapp. For questions, please call Mr. Brent McMurtrey at 352-3425. Position will remain open until filled. Sweetwater County School District Number One is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (11/09/17)

#####

Sweetwater County School District Number One Head Start is accepting applications for an Education Services Manager.

The Education Services Manager is responsible for the development, coordination, and management of Head Start education services including the supervision and training of all education staff in the implementation of curriculum. The Education Services Manager will ensure all objectives outlined in the Federal Head Start Performance Standards regarding Early Childhood Development, are met. The Education Services Manager will also coordinate and monitor services provided to children with a disability and ensure all objectives outlined in the Federal Head Start Performance Standards are met.

Head Start offers a competitive wage and benefits. This is a 10.5 month full-time position with benefits. Applicants must be able to meet physical and environmental requirements.

Qualifications:

At a minimum, must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education or a Bachelor’s degree and equivalent coursework in early childhood education with early education teaching experience.

Applications are available at the Head Start Office, 625 Ahsay, Rock Springs, WY 82901or online at https://www.applitrack.com/sweetwater/onlineapp/. For questions, please call June Privitt at 352-3430 or Brent McMurtrey at 352-3425. Position will remain open until filled. Sweetwater County School District Number One is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (11/09/17)

#####