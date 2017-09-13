Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: September 13, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

Honnen Equipment, your John Deere dealer is currently looking for both an Entry Level Diesel Tech and Field Service Tech based out of our Rock Springs location. If you have hands on experience maintaining and repairing heavy equipment your skills are needed. Our mission at Honnen is to partner with our customers to provide superior products at affordable pricing! Sound like a team you want to be a part of? Go to Honnen.com and apply today.

Green River Chamber of Commerce is hiring a Public Relations and Marketing Specialist. Strong customer service skills; effectively navigate social media; website maintenance. Duties include: answer phones; knowledge of local, regional and state information at the Visitor’s Center; maintain website and social media pages; provide membership information; update calendar of events; assist with Chamber events, operate cash register and credit card machines; ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Requires reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license. Wage contingent on experience. Applications available at the Green River Chamber or at http://www.grchamber.com/ . Green River Chamber of Commerce is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is committed to excellence through diversity.

Hall, Noble & Associates P.C. has an opening for a Staff Accountant. Duties include bookkeeping, payroll, financial statement preparation and extensive tax return preparation. This is a part-time position, with possibility of full-time, pay based on experience. A minimum of an Associates in Accounting is required. Submit resume with application at Wyoming Workforce Services.

Bomber’s & Marty’s is NOW HIRING! Bomber’s Sports Bar is now hiring for a Cocktail Waitress. Must be responsible and over 21. Marty’s is now hiring responsible servers, 21 plus. Apply in person for both positions at 1549 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

WyoRadio has an opening for a Media Marketing Specialist! This job is a cutting-edge multi-media advertising position. The successful candidate will partner up with clients to be creative and aggressive in advanced media exposure. Knowledge of digital and radio media is preferred but not required.

Just imagine, your marketing imagination promoting customer’s businesses on all four (4) WyoRadio stations, station websites, and Facebook pages along with Wyo4News.com

This position can allow you to express your creativity in script writing, production of ads, internet, and electronic means of media relations. This Media Marketing specialist will enjoy a base salary, commission pay, incredible benefits (including health and dental insurance), vacation, sick and holiday pay and more. WyoRadio is also offering a sign-on bonus for the successful candidate!

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

