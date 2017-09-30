Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads: September 30, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

John Bunning Transfer Co., Inc. is looking for an experienced Diesel Mechanic. Applicant requirements include at least 2 years experience, Cummins Inline training, CDL required, and must have own tools. Job details: On-call rotation, competitive pay dependent on experience, and benefits available. Now accepting resumes. Please stop by 1600 Elk St. in Rock Springs. John Bunning Transfer Co., Inc. is an equal opportuninty employer and a drug-free workplace. (10/06/17)

#####

Infinity Power and Controls (IPC) is looking for a positive, team and goal oriented individual to complete our dynamic team as a Salesperson. As a salesperson, you will plan and carry out all sales activities on existing and new accounts. Job qualifications include, but not limited to, High School Diploma or GED, A.S. in Electrical Instrumentation or Certificate in Electrical Instrumentation preferred, current Wyoming Low Voltage License or enrollment in Electrical Apprenticeship a plus, two years of inside/outside sales experience, demonstrated ability in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite, and current driver’s license and clean driving record. Competitive wages and excellent benefit package. Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the Infinity Power and Controls office. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Infinity Power and Controls is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (10/06/17)

#####

A & W Water Service, Inc. is hiring CDL Class A drivers for their Wamsutter location. Interested parties can apply online at www.AWWaterService.com or call 307-328-0669. A & W Ater Service, Inc is an equal opportunity employer and a drug free workplace. (10/06/17)

#####





WyoRadio has an opening for a Media Marketing Specialist! This job is a cutting-edge multi-media advertising position. The successful candidate will partner up with clients to be creative and aggressive in advanced media exposure. Knowledge of digital and radio media is preferred but not required.

Just imagine, your marketing imagination promoting customer’s businesses on all four (4) WyoRadio stations, station websites, and Facebook pages along with Wyo4News.com

This position can allow you to express your creativity in script writing, production of ads, internet, and electronic means of media relations. This Media Marketing specialist will enjoy a base salary, commission pay, incredible benefits (including health and dental insurance), vacation, sick and holiday pay and more. WyoRadio is also offering a sign-on bonus for the successful candidate!

Applications and complete job descriptions available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (10/06/17)

#####