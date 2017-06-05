Sweetwater County Help Wanted: June 5, 2017

Welcome to Wyo4News Help Wanted Ads. For information on how to place your help wanted ad with Wyo4News please contact us at 307-362-3793. Ads will be posted for a maximum of seven days.

WyoRadio is growing! We have an immediate opening for an Accounting Clerk. You will be responsible for maintaining payroll and payroll records, accounts payable invoices and payments, complete client billing, monitor accounts receivable and prepare daily deposits. You will provide appropriate reports to management and coordinate financial information with the accountant and assist the Owner as needed. Job qualifications include, Associates Degree in Accounting or in Business preferred, Basic knowledge of QuickBooks software preferred, Ten key by touch required, Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary, Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required, Knowledge of basic office equipment, computer skills, Microsoft Office Word and Excel and email software required. Competitive wage and benefits package offered. This is a regular, full-time position. Applications and complete job descriptions at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Rock Springs, WY. Resumes must accompany applications. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (06/09/17)

#####

WyoRadio is growing! We have an immediate opening for an Advertising Account Representative! You will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations, websites, Facebook pages and Wyo4News. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables. Qualifications include High School Diploma or GED equivalent, one to three years of sales experience, and knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills. Must own motor vehicle to visit clients and to make sales. This is a regular, full-time position that is fully commissioned based. A base salary, plus the potential for commissioned earnings is offered for the first 90 days of employment. A Competitive benefits package is also offered. Applications and complete job descriptions at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Rock Springs, WY. Resumes must accompany applications. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (06/09/17)

#####