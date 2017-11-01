The 109th Border War And 50th Battle For The Bronze Boot To Kick Off Saturday

“The Border War” are words that every Wyoming and Colorado State fan know. Saturday’s game will mark the 109th time the Cowboys and Rams will play each other on the gridiron, and it will mark the 50th year they will play for the Bronze Boot.

Since the end of World War II, the two border rivals have played every year without interruption beginning with the 1946 season. This will be the 72nd consecutive season the Cowboys and Rams will meet. The series began in 1899 and has now been played in three different centuries.

Wyoming leads in the Bronze Boot portion of the series by one game, with 25 wins to 24 for CSU. Since 1946, the Pokes hold an 11-game advantage having won 40 times to the Rams 31 victories. CSU leads the overall series with 58 wins to Wyoming’s 45. There have been five ties in the series.

There have been many memorable games through the years, including last year’s 38-17 Wyoming win in the Mountain West Conference opener for the Cowboys. That win was the first of a five-game winning streak for the Pokes that set them on their way to the 2016 Mountain West Mountain Division title.

Wyoming’s success in 2017 has been fueled by an outstanding defense. UW is ranked among the Top 25 teams in the nation in six statistical categories, including leading the MW and ranking No. 5 in the nation in pass defense, allowing opponents only 160.4 yards through the air per game. The Pokes also rank No. 2 in the conference and No. 23 in the NCAA in scoring defense, giving up only 19.2 points per game to opponents. The Cowboys rank No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 25 in the nation in total defense (327.1 yards allowed per game).

Saturday’s game kick off at 5 p.m., M.T., from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. Both the Cowboys and Rams are in contention for the 2017 Mountain West Conference Mountain Division title. Wyoming has a 5-3 overall record and a 3-1 conference mark entering Saturday’s game, while CSU is 6-3 overall, and 4-1 in the conference. The only Mountain Division team ahead of them in the standings is Boise State, who is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

Tickets to Saturday’s game may be purchased online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling (307) 766-7220 or by stopping by the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office in the Arena-Auditorium. On Saturday, tickets will be available for purchase on the east side of War Memorial Stadium.