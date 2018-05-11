11th Annual KD Foundation Color Run Tomorrow

The KD Foundation 11th Annual Color Rush will take place at 11 a.m. tomorrow, May 12th at the Train Depot on South Main Street in Rock Springs. The annual fundraiser benefits Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.

The Color Rush is roughly three miles in length and participants can either run or walk the route with the option of color or non-color.

After the Color Rush, a BBQ will take place at the Train Depot on South Main Street.