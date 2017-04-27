11th Annual Rods And Rails Car Show On The Horizon

Rock Springs, WY – Committee members are already working on the 11th annual Rods and Rails Car Show. Held on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs, Rods and Rails is set for June 17, 2017.

The 2017 Rods and Rails Car Show is sponsored by WyoRadio and Rock Springs Auto Body & Glass. The annual car show is hosted by the City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA).

Car show enthusiasts will be coming from around Wyoming as well as Utah and Colorado to show off their cherry rides. The show will also feature a category for motorcycles and “works in progress.”

There will be a “Best of Show” award this year and Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar will make his selection for the Mayor’s Choice Award.

Classes this year include:

Cars:

Class #1 – Classic – 1940 & earlier

Class #2 – Classic – 1941 to 1960

Class #3 – Class – 1961 to 1980

(all of the above – minor mods ONLY (wheels, upholstery, etc.) must be close to factory stock.

Class #4 – Classic Custom (all years to 1980)

Major modifications (engine, chassis, body, etc.) This class includes “fat fender” full body, street rods, low riders, resto-mods, etc.

Class #5 – Late Model – 1981 and newer

Minor and Major modifications allowed, customs included

Trucks:

Class #6 – Classic – 1980 and earlier

Minor mods ONLY (weheels, upholstery, etc.) must be close to factory stock.

Class #7 – Class Custom – 1980 and earlier

Major mods allowed (engine, chassis, etc)

Class #8 – Late Model – 1981 and newer

Includes Customs and Stocks)

Street Rods:

Class #9 – All street rods and hot rods

i.e.: Duce coupes, high boys, radical customs, etc

Rat Rods:

Class #10 – All Rat Rods

Sports Car:

Class #11 – Any sports car, stock and custom

Unfinished:

Class #12 – Must have one major component finished. Judged on what is complete (i.e. Engine, suspension, body, chassis, etc.)

Special Interest:

Class #13 – Includes boats, go-carts, peddle cars, scooters, race cars, etc.

Motorcycle:

Class #14 –Classic – 1975 and earlier

Can have minor mods, must be as close to stock as possible

Class #15 – Cruisers – 1976 and newer

Includes baggers, dressers, etc. Minor mods allowed

Class #16 – Customs

Includes choppers, bobbers, rat bikes and customs

Class #17 – Sport Bike

Includes all bullet bikes, café racers, dirty bikes, drag bikes, scooters, etc.

Muscle Cars:

Class #18 – Classic Muscle Car – 1980 and earlier

Minor Mods allowed (wheels, upholstery, paint, chrome, blowers, pipes, etc.)

Class #19 – Late Model Muscle Car – 1981 and newer

Minor Mods allowed (wheels, upholstery, paint, chrome, blowers, pipes, etc.ipes, etc.

Pre-registration for the car show is $25 per car and $15 for each additional car; day of event registrations is $40. There is no admission fee for spectators. New this year, space assignments for vehicles will be done at the time of registration rather than the morning of the show. Those interested in entering a vehicle can download an application from DowntownRS.com or call the Main Street office at 307-352-1434.