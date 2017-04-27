11th Annual Rods And Rails Car Show On The Horizon

Rock Springs, WY – Committee members are already working on the 11th annual Rods and Rails Car Show. Held on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs, Rods and Rails is set for June 17, 2017.
The 2017 Rods and Rails Car Show is sponsored by WyoRadio and Rock Springs Auto Body & Glass. The annual car show is hosted by the City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA).
Car show enthusiasts will be coming from around Wyoming as well as Utah and Colorado to show off their cherry rides. The show will also feature a category for motorcycles and “works in progress.”
There will be a “Best of Show” award this year and Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar will make his selection for the Mayor’s Choice Award.
Classes this year include:
Cars:
- Class #1 – Classic – 1940 & earlier
- Class #2 – Classic – 1941 to 1960
- Class #3 – Class – 1961 to 1980
(all of the above – minor mods ONLY (wheels, upholstery, etc.) must be close to factory stock.
- Class #4 – Classic Custom (all years to 1980)
Major modifications (engine, chassis, body, etc.) This class includes “fat fender” full body, street rods, low riders, resto-mods, etc.
- Class #5 – Late Model – 1981 and newer
Minor and Major modifications allowed, customs included
Trucks:
- Class #6 – Classic – 1980 and earlier
Minor mods ONLY (weheels, upholstery, etc.) must be close to factory stock.
- Class #7 – Class Custom – 1980 and earlier
Major mods allowed (engine, chassis, etc)
- Class #8 – Late Model – 1981 and newer
Includes Customs and Stocks)
Street Rods:
- Class #9 – All street rods and hot rods
- i.e.: Duce coupes, high boys, radical customs, etc
Rat Rods:
- Class #10 – All Rat Rods
Sports Car:
- Class #11 – Any sports car, stock and custom
Unfinished:
- Class #12 – Must have one major component finished. Judged on what is complete (i.e. Engine, suspension, body, chassis, etc.)
Special Interest:
- Class #13 – Includes boats, go-carts, peddle cars, scooters, race cars, etc.
Motorcycle:
- Class #14 –Classic – 1975 and earlier
Can have minor mods, must be as close to stock as possible
- Class #15 – Cruisers – 1976 and newer
Includes baggers, dressers, etc. Minor mods allowed
- Class #16 – Customs
Includes choppers, bobbers, rat bikes and customs
- Class #17 – Sport Bike
Includes all bullet bikes, café racers, dirty bikes, drag bikes, scooters, etc.
Muscle Cars:
- Class #18 – Classic Muscle Car – 1980 and earlier
Minor Mods allowed (wheels, upholstery, paint, chrome, blowers, pipes, etc.)
- Class #19 – Late Model Muscle Car – 1981 and newer
Minor Mods allowed (wheels, upholstery, paint, chrome, blowers, pipes, etc.ipes, etc.
Pre-registration for the car show is $25 per car and $15 for each additional car; day of event registrations is $40. There is no admission fee for spectators. New this year, space assignments for vehicles will be done at the time of registration rather than the morning of the show. Those interested in entering a vehicle can download an application from DowntownRS.com or call the Main Street office at 307-352-1434.
Be the first to comment on "11th Annual Rods And Rails Car Show On The Horizon"