Wyoming High School Football Scores: October 6, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com Football Scores from Friday nights action.
4A
|
Sheridan
|
72
|
Campbell County
|
7
|
Kelly Walsh
|
0
|
Natrona
|
31
|
Cheyenne Central
|
17
|
Cheyenne East
|
28
|
Thunder Basin
|
42
|
Rock Springs
|
25
|
Laramie
|
27
|
Cheyenne South
|
8
3A
|
Jackson
|
0
|
Star Valley
|
51
|
Torrington
|
41
|
Douglas
|
0
|
Green River
|
26
|
Powell
|
7
|
Rawlins
|
14
|
Riverton
|
9
|
Cody
|
14
|
Worland
|
7
|
Buffalo
|
42
|
Lander
|
0
2A
|
Glenrock
|
55
|
Thermopolis
|
12
|
Mountain View
|
42
|
Lyman
|
0
|
Pinedale
|
13
|
Big Piney
|
23
|
Greybull
|
18
|
Lovell
|
33
|
Burns
|
0
|
Wheatland
|
42
|
Moorcroft
|
8
|
Newcastle
|
35
1A
|
Cokeville
|
43
|
Saratoga
|
12
|
Pine Bluffs
|
54
|
Wright
|
0
|
Big Horn
|
53
|
Upton-Sundance
|
13
|
Southeast
|
45
|
Tongue River
|
0
|
Shoshoni
|
6
|
Rocky Mountain
|
13
|
Wind River
|
66
|
Wyoming Indian
|
0
6-Man
|
Kaycee
|
74
|
Lingle Ft. Laramie
|
0
|
Farson-Eden
|
40
|
Meeteetse
|
21
|
St. Stephens
|
Little Snake River
|
Saturday 2 p.m.
|
Burlington
|
Dubois
|
Saturday 2 p.m.
|
Midwest
|
27
|
Hulett
|
14
|
Hanna Elk Mountain
|
44
|
Guernsey-Sunrise
|
81
|
Ten Sleep
|
8
|
Riverside
|
63
|
Normative Services
|
2
|
Rock River
|
O
|
FORFEIT
Inter-Class
|
2A Kemmerer
|
12
|
1A Lusk
|
22
