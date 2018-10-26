124 Helping Hands Day Volunteers Make Large Impact In Sweetwater County

United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Annual Helping Hands Day was held on August 25th with projects being completed during the month of August, September and October. 124 volunteers donated over 745 hours of service. This generated over $23,500 worth of service into the community.

Helping Hands Day is dedicated to volunteering in the community. Teams of volunteers banded together to complete beautification projects, facility repairs, and renovations for nonprofits, persons with disabilities and senior citizens. Many volunteer teams came from local companies that gathered their employees to participate in this year’s event.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming encourages people to think about Helping Hands Day projects throughout the year for volunteering opportunities. Although, August 25th was set as the official Helping Hands Day, projects were completed throughout the fall. Available projects can be completed throughout the rest of the year to meet the needs of recipients and volunteer teams. Projects are listed on their website at swunitedway.org.