Get ready to get muddy! The 12th Annual Superior Mud Bogs are scheduled for 11 a.m. June 23rd, in Superior.

Tickets are $7. Kids under the age of 12 and Active Military members and Veterans get in free.

Advertisement

Food vendors will also be on site.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Classes include Stock, Modified Stock, Super Stock, Modified, and Open.

Advertisement