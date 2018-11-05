13 GRHS Band Members Will Appear In National Thanksgiving Day Parade

13 Green River High School band members will be preforming in the ABC/Dunnkin’ Donuts National Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event is the oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation and is celebrating 99 years this year. The 13 members will march with the Wyoming All-State Marching Band (WASMB).

The performers will be meeting in Cheyenne for two days to do last minute preparations and rehearsals. The kids will be staying in New York City for two days and get to do lots of site seeing, including the Statue of Liberty, a Broadway show, Rockefeller Center, the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the lights at Time Square, 9/11 Memorial Museum and One World Observatory.

The band members will then be off to Philadelphia where they will preform in the parade and have a Thanksgiving dinner cruise. They will spend the rest of the time seeing the sites of Philadelphia, including the Museum of American Revolution, Liberty Bell and many other historical sites.