According to the Rock Springs Police Department, on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at 5:15 p.m. officers of the RSPD were dispatched to Tate Way in Rock Springs for a 13 year old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. The boy survived the wound and was treated for his injuries at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The investigation is ongoing however initial reports indicate the shooting was accidental.

