1360 KRKK Goes All Christmas

Starting today, WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK has gone all Christmas music. According to WyoRadio Operations Manager Michael Berry, the station will play nothing but holiday favorites from now through Christmas day.

“People have a couple of options to hear their holiday music”, said Berry. “They can listen on terrestrial radio at 1360-AM or they can also get the station on their mobile devices at 1360KRKK.com. We offer free mobile app downloads of all our stations at the App Store or Google play by searching for WyoRadio”.

During the holiday season, 1360 KRKK will still be the home of Rock Springs Tigers basketball and will broadcast all the Tigers and Lady Tigers games during the upcoming Flaming Gorge Classic beginning this Thursday.

On Tuesday, December 26th, 1360 KRKK will return to its recently introduced new music format of “Unforgettable Memories” from the 50’s to the 80’s. The station had been an ESPN Sports affiliate prior to its format change on December 1st.