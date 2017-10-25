14 Attend Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Busy Hands Meeting

The Busy Hands section of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs—Woman’s Club of Rock Springs met yesterday with multiple demonstrations. A total of 14 members and guests attended the meeting. Lou Henderson and Jeanne Weidner served as hostesses.

The meeting included fall-themed décor, and ice cream and cookies were served.

During the event, Marcia Volner demonstrated crocheting around the edge of fleece to make a blanket. Rue Marie Finney brought fleece and showed members a different way of tying two pieces of fleece into a blanket called “foot in mouth.” Charlette Stewart brought Christmas cards for signatures and messages which will be sent to veterans. Guest Mary Huff brought crocheting.

Marcia Volner also brought her computer to show members how to get on the club’s new website gfwcrocksprings.org. The club invites everyone to access the website to learn more about the club.

Other members in attendance worked on various knitting and crocheting projects and signed the cards for veterans. Others in attendance included Beverly Blackwell, Shirley Black, Bess Stevenson, Leslie Jo Gatti, Gail Aldred, Betty Auld, Juanita Angeli, Betty Jean Carter, and Marlene McMillan.

The next section meeting, garden, is at 1 p.m. on November 7th at the downtown Rock Springs Library. The Literature section will meet November 14th at the same time and place. The next general meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on November 21st at the Outlaw.

Those interested in joining the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs are encouraged to speak with any member or send them a message on the website or on Facebook.