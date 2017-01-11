Over 15 People Injured In Multiple Vehicle Wreck Near Evanston















Over 15 people were injured in multiple vehicle crash on I-80 near Evanston this afternoon, according to information from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance.

At about 1:45 p.m., Uinta County Fire and EMS responded to the report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 Westbound near milepost 19. Six ambulaces–four from Evanston and two from Bridger Valley–assisted in transporting the injured to Evanston Regional Hospital.

In addition, a school bus from Evanston transported ten uninjured people to Evanston.

During the incident, an ambulance from Sweetwater County which was travelling to Salt Lake City was stuck behind traffic. An Evanston Ambulance was able to get to the location and continue transporting the patient to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.