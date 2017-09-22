More Than $18,000 Raised During Local United Way Golf Tournament

Local businesses and golfers raised over $18,000 with the net proceeds going to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming during the 11th Annual United Way Golf Tournament earlier this month. Money raised during the tournament on September 9th will help to fund the mailing of thousands of books to local children enrolled in the program.

“We were really pleased to have another successful tournament,” said Kelly Frink United Way of Southwest Wyoming, Executive Director. “United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) believes Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is making a difference in our communities. DPILSW is part of our education initiative to help children be kindergarten ready. The tournament is a fun way to raise funds in support of this program,” said Frink.

There were several new and returning players in this year’s golf tournament.

The winners of the 11th Annual Golf Tournament for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming, were from left to right: Scott Sager, Nancy Sager, Mike Willmore, and Paul Parker.

Second place, via scorecard playoff, went to Team Tata Chemicals which included: Jared Bundy, Adam Harlow, Kevin Maloney, and Jason Hurd. (No photo)

Third place team included, from left to right: Pictured from left to right: Craig Grabusnik, Robbie Hale, Dave Moneyhun, and Rick Tripp.

“This year, Rocky Mountain Bank gave a $1,500 sponsorship and Genesis Alkali provided lunch for all the players,” said Frink. The Birdie Sponsors for this year’s golf tournament were John Bunning Transfer Co., Mandros Painting, and ComTech. The Par and Prize Sponsors were C.H. Spencer & Company, TacoTime, Andeavor, and Wyoming Machinery. McDonald’s supplied all participants with breakfast sandwiches for the tournament and Western Wyoming Beverages supplied water. “UWSW would like to thank all of our sponsors for making this event a success,” added Frink.

DPILSW is a partnership between United Way of Southwest Wyoming and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Through this program, children, birth to age five, are mailed one free, age appropriate book every month. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library supplies the books while United Way raises funds through special events and writing grants to cover the cost of shipping the books, which is about $35 a year, per child.

Companies that sponsored teams were: Anadarko Petroleum, Bank of the West, BP Wamsutter, Church & Dwight, C.H. Spencer & Co, ExxonMobil LaBarge Operations, Jim Bridger Power Plant, Mandros Painting, Rocky Mountain Bank, Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, Andeavor, Genesis Alkali, Erwin Consulting, Monsanto, White Mountain Lumber, and Wyoming Machinery.

For more information contact Frink at the United Way office or call 362-5003, or kfrink@swunitedway.org.