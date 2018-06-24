18th Annual People’s Choice Car Show Coming Up July 7th

Whisler Chevrolet, in conjunction with Sum R Fun Corvette Club, will once again be hosting the 18th Annual People’s Choice Car Show on Saturday, July 7th. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2200 Foothill Boulevard.

While admission is free to the public, the purpose behind the show raise money for local organizations. This year all donations raised will benefit the Sweetwater County 4-H. Monies are raised though entry fees and a silent auction of various items that have been donated by local merchants. Concessions will also be available.

People interested in entering a vehicle or business wanting to donate items for auction are asked to call Whisler Chevrolet at 307-362-5677 or send email requests to achristiansen@whilserchevy.com.