19 Sweetwater County Students Listed On UW Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Sweetwater County on the 2017 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Green River
Marysa Barton
Amanda Carson
Rock Springs
Macayla C. Arrington
Carol T. Dana
Jennifer L. Griffin
Jett K. Lew
Lauryn Nicole McCrann
Reena Mcmurray
Stacie Renea Morrison
Grace Kendall Newman
Angie Overy
Rori S. Pedri
Toni J. Pinkham
Kimberly D. Samm
Blake A. Stevens
Marianna Amanda Tolhurst
Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle
Jaynie Rene Welsh
Makayla Lyn Wilde
