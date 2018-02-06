19 Sweetwater County Students Listed On UW Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Sweetwater County on the 2017 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, visit www.uwyo.edu.

Students are:

Green River

Marysa Barton

Amanda Carson

Rock Springs

Macayla C. Arrington

Carol T. Dana

Jennifer L. Griffin

Jett K. Lew

Lauryn Nicole McCrann

Reena Mcmurray

Stacie Renea Morrison

Grace Kendall Newman

Angie Overy

Rori S. Pedri

Toni J. Pinkham

Kimberly D. Samm

Blake A. Stevens

Marianna Amanda Tolhurst

Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle

Jaynie Rene Welsh

Makayla Lyn Wilde