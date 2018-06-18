Green River High School Boys Basketball competes at Colorado Mesa Basketball Tournament

This past week from June 11th to the 14th the Green River High School Boys Basketball program participated in the Colorado Mesa Basketball Tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado. All three teams that competed won their respective tournament championships.

The varsity squad beat Roaring Fork High School, JV took down Ridgway High School and the Freshman boys team beat Centauri High School. The varsity finished the tournament 6-4 while both the JV and Freshman teams finished 9-1.

This week the boys will be participating in the Midwest Elite basketball camp in Green River.