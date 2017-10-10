1st Bank Baby Food and Formula Drive

1st Bank of Rock Springs is hosting its annual Baby Food and Formula Drive through the end of November.

Donations will benefit the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

Anyone wanting to donate baby food, formula, or cash can drop donations at 1st Bank located at 601 N Front Street in Rock Springs. Donations dropped off at 1st Bank will be matched by the bank.

In addition, donations can be dropped off at food bank locations in Rock Springs and Green River.

WyoRadio will provide the opportunity for people to drop off their donations at Kelly’s Convenience Center on Sunset on Wednesday, October 11th. The Q96 Morning Show is teaming up with 1st Bank to collect donations. From 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., the WyoRadio Cruiser will be at Kelly’s, 1645 Sunset Drive, to collect donations of baby food, formula, and cash. 1st Bank will match all donations brought to Kelly’s during the event.

Cash donations are also accepted at Kelly’s Convenience locations.