1st Bank Donates Hundreds of Pounds Of Baby Food and Formula

1st Banks’ Baby Food and Formula Drive resulted in more than 300 pounds of donations for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

The Baby Food and Formula Drive collected items for the food bank throughout October and November. In October, the bank collected 110 pounds of formula and baby food. In November, 222 pounds of food and formula was collected—bringing the total to 332 pounds donated to those in need. The total includes a match of donated items by 1st Bank.

In addition, $2,200 was raised for the food drive. Those funds will be used to purchase baby food and formula in the coming months after the food bank runs out of what has already been donated.

1st Bank Branch President Mark Dale said the $2,200 raised was thanks in large part to an event by WyoRadio held at Kelly’s Sunset Convenience on October 10th.