1W Farson-Eden To Host #4E Guernsey-Sunrise In First Round Of Playoffs

The West Number One seed Farson-Eden Pronghorns are at home for the first round of 6-Man Playoffs this Friday as they host the East’s Number Four Vikings of Guernsey-Sunrise.

Coming off a tough loss last Saturday to the Little Snake River Rattlers, the Pronghorns are still seeded in the Number One Position after winning a coin toss.

The Pronghorns go into Friday’s game with the Third best offense in the state overall averaging 409.9 yards per game and roughly 55.8 points a game. The Pronghorns offense is lead by Junior Clancy Gines who leads the team in All Purpose Offense with an average of 138.8 yards and 13.5 points per game. Junior Lain Mitchelson is also a key player for the Pronghorns offense averaging 134.4 yards and 15.9 points per game.

On the defensive side of the ball the Pronghorns sit Seventh in the state allowing an average of 226.3 yards and 21.3 points per game. The Pronghorns Defense is lead by Junior’s Lain Mitchelson, Clancy Gines and Cortland Barker all with an average of 6 tackles per game.

Game time is set for 2 p.m. Friday at Pronghorn Stadium.

Playoff Breakdown

The Semi-FInal Round of the 6-Man Playoffs takes place on Friday November 3. The following will determine which teams will play where.

The winner of the Meeteetse vs Kaycee game will play the winner of Midwest vs Burlington.

The winner of the Little Snake River vs Hanna Elk Mountain will play the winner of Guernsey-Sunrise vs Farson-Eden.