2 West Green River Wolves To Host #3 East Douglas Bearcats Friday

The #2West Ranked Green River Wolves are at home this Friday for the first round of the 3A Playoffs as the host the #3East Ranked Douglas Bearcats.

The Wolves are coming off a tough loss last Friday to the #1West Star Valley Braves and hope to keep their playoff hopes alive by coming away with a win over the Bearcats.

The Wolves Offense goes into Friday’s game ranked Third overall with an average of 372.1 yards per game, and is lead by Chance Hofer who also leads the state in Class 3A All Purpose Offense with an average of 243.6 yards per game.

The Wolves Defense comes into Friday’s game ranked Tenth overall in team defense with an average 20.7 points allowed per game. The Wolves Defense is lead by Chance Anderson who also leads the state in Class 3A Individual Defense with an average of 9.6 tackles per game.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Wolves Stadium in Green River.

3A Playoff Breakdown

The Semi-Final Round of the 3A Playoffs takes place on Friday, November 3. The following is a breakdown of semi-final round matchups.

The winner of the Worland vs Torrington game will play the winner of the Douglas vs Green River game.

The winner of the Cody vs Buffalo game will play the winner of the Rawlins vs Star Valley game.