2012 “America’s Got Talent” Winners To Perform In Rock Springs Thursday

The winners of season seven of the hit television talent show America’s Got Talent, Olate’s Dogs, will be performing at the Broadway Theater this Thursday night. The family friendly performance will start at 7:00 pm.

Olate’s dogs is the father and son team of Richard and Nicolas Olate and their group of rescue dogs. While there have been numerous individual winners of the show known as AGT, the Olate’s are still the only group to win the grand prize.

The Olate’s do have a connection with Sweetwater County as they have family members who like in the Rock Springs area.

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Office, and online at brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are priced at $16 for kids up to 10 years of age, $26 for ages 11 to 17, and $36 for adults. Those wanting to get up close and personal can purchase a VIP ticket to meet the dogs for $46.

Visit http://olatedogs.com/ to learn more about the group.