2017 Burbot Bash A Success With Over 650 Contestants

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department; The 2017 Burbot Bash is in the rear view mirror and fisheries managers with the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are thankful for everyone’s efforts to harvest Burbot from Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Tyler Holbrook of Team Burobots holds up the biggest burbot caught at the Bash-35.6 inches long, weighing 9.38 pounds

“It was a great event,” said Green River Fisheries Supervisor Robb Keith. “This year, 653 contestants participated on 201 teams. Lots of hard work by the anglers resulted in an impressive 3,918 Burbot being removed from Flaming Gorge this last weekend. Many contestants went home with cash or prizes. The ice conditions were good and the weather cooperated. People had a lot of fun and we really appreciate their efforts.”

“The largest Burbot caught was 35.6 inches long and weighed 9.4 lbs,” Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath said. “This team, the Burobots, only caught one fish all weekend. Tyler Holbrook caught the big Burbot and it earned him $1,400 in prize money.There were also six fish turned in with a PIT tag. Three PIT tags were from this year’s tagging effort, but were not ones insured for a big money payout. So, unfortunately, no angler walked away with the grand prize of $10,000.”

Some of the amusing team names included Burbot on the Rocks, Ling Lords, Chubby and his Mate and Burbaholics Anonymous.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), who also worked to make this event a success, team Burbaholics Anonymous won first place for the most Burbot caught; 218 in two days. The youngest angler was two years old and the farthest angler traveled from Alaska.

Many volunteers, businesses and agencies made the 2017 Burbot Bash a success: Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce, UDWR, WGFD, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Lucerne Marina, US Forest Service, Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain America Credit Union, Flaming Gorge Resort, and Red Canyon Lodge.

“There is still one more ice fishing derby where anglers can help to remove more Burbot,” Keith said. “The Burbot Classic Fishing Derby is February 3-5, with $20,000 in cash and prizes. The Classic, sponsored by Buckboard Marina, should be a great event. In addition to the Burbot derby, there will be a free kids fishing derby Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm and an ice hole drilling contest on Sunday starting at 10 am.”

Anglers can get information online at www.rockspringschamber.com or www.grchamber.com. Anglers may also contact Buckboard Marina at 307-875-6927 or buckboard68@hotmail.com.