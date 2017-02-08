2017 General Session Reaches Bill Crossover Period

The Wyoming Legislature has reached the midway point for the 2017 General Session.

Yesterday marked crossover period for the body, meaning it was the last day for third reading in the house of origin. Any legislation that did not successfully pass third reading in the primary house will not go on for further consideration in the opposite Chamber.

At the start of the session, a total of 485 bills and resolutions were numbered for introduction. With four weeks remaining in this year’s session, 289 bills remain active. The Senate introduced 175 pieces of legislation and 123 of those bills have moved to the House for consideration. The House introduced 291 bills and passed 166 bills on to the Senate for deliberation. Nineteen of the numbered bills were not considered for introduction.

Both the Senate and House have addressed a broad range of issues affecting Wyoming residents and now the second house will get a chance to make changes and pass or vote down those bills sent from the house of origin. Although these bills have passed in their primary house, the legislation still must gain approval of the second house and be sent to the Governor for consideration before becoming state law.

Feb. 24 will be the last day for bills to be reported out of committee in the second house and Feb. 27 will mark the last day for Committee of the Whole on bills in the second house. March 1 will be the last day for third reading on bills in the second house. Lawmakers expect to wrap up the 2017 General Session by March 3.

The Wyoming Legislature encourages the public to continue to actively participate in the legislative process. For a complete list of all the bills that are still active and to track their progress as the session continues, please visit the Legislature’s Website at www.wyoleg.gov.